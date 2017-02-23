Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION is a leading manufacturer of engineered materials and components for the U.S. building products market. The Company operates two segments: Engineered Building Products designs proprietary window and door systems and produces fabricated metal, wood and vinyl window and door components, spacer/sealant systems and other products for major window and door manufacturers that primarily serve the residential construction and remodeling markets. Aluminum Sheet Building Products produces coated and mill finish aluminum sheet products for the building and construction market, as well as other capital goods and transportation markets. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NX. TheStreet downgraded Quanex Building Products Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) opened at 19.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company’s market cap is $662.08 million. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products Corporation had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

“Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/quanex-building-products-corporation-nx-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products Corporation by 56.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products Corporation during the third quarter worth $230,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products Corporation during the third quarter worth $290,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products Corporation

