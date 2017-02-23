Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note issued on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial analyst K. Avalos now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

SIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.25 to C$18.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$18.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.59.

“Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Sienna Senior Living Inc Decreased by Raymond James Financial (SIA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-sienna-senior-living-inc-decreased-by-raymond-james-financial-sia.html.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) opened at 17.84 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $823.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, formerly Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation (LSCC), is a Canada-based company that owns and operates approximately 10 retirement residence (RR) in the Provinces of Ontario and British Columbia and over 30 long-term care (LTC) homes in the Province of Ontario (representing an aggregate of over 5,730 beds).

