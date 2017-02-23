Public Storage (PSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Public Storage is slated to report fourth-quarter 2016 results on Feb 22. The company recently unveiled a new facility in Jersey City, NJ. Specifically, the company has transformed a 100-year old building into one of the largest modern self-storage facilities with climate controlled units. The move came as part of the company’s effort to expand in the region. However, shares of the company underperformed the Zacks categorized REIT and Equity Trust – Other industry over the past one year. Also, its full-year 2017 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate moved south over the past 60 days. The company is a recognized and established name in the self-storage industry in the U.S. and its acquisition and expansion efforts are encouraging. However, it has been experiencing rising supply in some of its markets. Also, a large development pipeline and rise in interest rates may pose concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSA. Robert W. Baird lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 27th. FBR & Co decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $284.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) opened at 226.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $277.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 122.70%.

In other news, insider John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.42, for a total value of $10,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 405,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,637,000 after buying an additional 76,274 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,190,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

