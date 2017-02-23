Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

PUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised Prudential Public Limited Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale raised Prudential Public Limited Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential Public Limited Company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) opened at 40.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company during the second quarter valued at about $12,030,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company by 42.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 845,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,743,000 after buying an additional 250,059 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company by 26.3% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 274,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 57,063 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company by 41.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 174,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 51,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Public Limited Company

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company has operations in Asia, the United States and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Insurance operations, including Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom, and Asset management operations, including Eastspring Investments, the United States broker-dealer and asset management, M&G and Prudential Capital.

