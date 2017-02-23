Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services Corporation in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Primoris Services Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Primoris Services Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wunderlich upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services Corporation from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) opened at 25.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.65. Primoris Services Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 10,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $243,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Primoris Services Corporation by 20.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services Corporation by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Primoris Services Corporation by 918.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Primoris Services Corporation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds various subsidiaries, through which it operates as a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. It operates in three segments: the West Construction Services segment (West segment), the East Construction Services segment (East segment) and the Energy segment.

