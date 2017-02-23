Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) opened at 11.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. The company’s market cap is $2.04 billion. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/pretium-resources-inc-pvg-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Loews Corp increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 1,012,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 276,116 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.