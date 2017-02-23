PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company earned $413.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.04 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. PRA Health Sciences updated its Q1 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $3.08-3.18 EPS.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) opened at 59.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.54. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,440,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $29,922,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,256,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,236,000 after buying an additional 401,341 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 124.0% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 701,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after buying an additional 388,141 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 683,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,652,000 after buying an additional 378,871 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRAH shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

“PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/pra-health-sciences-inc-prah-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-07-eps.html.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc is a contract research organization (CRO). The Company provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company offers therapeutic services in areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation and infectious diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.