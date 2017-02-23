Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) opened at 66.10 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $72.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

“Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/power-integrations-inc-powi-to-go-ex-dividend-on-february-24th.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Drexel Hamilton started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $44,747.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,377.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raja Petrakian sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $423,516.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,990.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,424 shares of company stock worth $9,664,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.