Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Potbelly Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Potbelly Corporation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) opened at 13.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.01 million, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.96. Potbelly Corporation has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18.

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. Potbelly Corporation had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly Corporation will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/potbelly-corporation-pbpb-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $131,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Ewing sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Potbelly Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly Corporation during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Potbelly Corporation by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Potbelly Corporation by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Potbelly Corporation during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept offering sandwiches, salads and other menu items. The Company owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The Company also has domestic and international franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly Corporation (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.