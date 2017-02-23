Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. (PLKI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Feltl & Co.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLKI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Feltl & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLKI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Sidoti lowered Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (NASDAQ:PLKI) opened at 79.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of -0.11. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (NASDAQ:PLKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen had a return on equity of 132.85% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company earned $61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen by 43,786.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 795,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,282,000 after buying an additional 793,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen during the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Company Profile

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc operates and franchises quick-service restaurants (QSRs or restaurants) under the trade names Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits. The Company operates through two segments: franchise operations and company-operated restaurants. The franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchising activities.

