Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has $130.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $103.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Pool Corporation in a report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) opened at 116.37 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $117.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm earned $445.20 million during the quarter. Pool Corporation had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 59.21%. Pool Corporation’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post $4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Pool Corporation (POOL) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/pool-corporation-pool-upgraded-to-outperform-at-robert-w-baird.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Pool Corporation during the second quarter worth $26,346,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $24,326,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pool Corporation by 432.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after buying an additional 230,337 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of Pool Corporation by 470.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 271,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after buying an additional 223,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Corporation by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,656,000 after buying an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pool Corporation

Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is also a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. The Company operates over 340 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia through its over four distribution networks, such as SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.