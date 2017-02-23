Playtech PLC’s (PTEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 1,020 ($12.71) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTEC. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,122 ($13.98) price target on shares of Playtech PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.71) price target on shares of Playtech PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($14.64) price target on shares of Playtech PLC in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.02) price target on shares of Playtech PLC in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,125 ($14.02).

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) opened at 876.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.80 billion. Playtech PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 745.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 954.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 849.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 876.86.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/playtech-plcs-ptec-buy-rating-reiterated-at-liberum-capital.html.

Playtech PLC Company Profile

Playtech plc supplies online gaming software. The Company and its subsidiaries develop software platforms for the online and land-based gambling industry. Its gaming applications include online casino, poker and other pay to play games, bingo, mobile, live gaming, land-based terminal and fixed-odds games.

