Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Corporation to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) opened at 79.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $82.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In other news, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $367,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,371.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.12, for a total transaction of $3,856,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 189,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,502.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates primarily through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses (primarily electric service to Native Load customers) and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

