PG&E Co. (PCG) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Jefferies Group LLC

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Group LLC from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PCG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of PG&E Co. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of PG&E Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.27.

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) opened at 64.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. PG&E Co. had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post $3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PG&E Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,008,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,270,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Co. Company Profile

PG&E Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s primary operating subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility). The Utility’s operations include sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. The Utility generates electricity and provides electricity transmission and distribution services throughout its service territory in northern and central California to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers.

