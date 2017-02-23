Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) received a €20.00 ($21.28) price target from equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UG. S&P Global Inc. set a €17.00 ($18.09) target price on Peugeot SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas set a €17.40 ($18.51) target price on Peugeot SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on Peugeot SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($12.77) target price on Peugeot SA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a €13.00 ($13.83) target price on Peugeot SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.77 ($18.90).

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) opened at 18.745 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of €15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.626. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.80. Peugeot SA has a 12-month low of €10.08 and a 12-month high of €19.17.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/peugeot-sa-ug-pt-set-at-20-00-by-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

Peugeot SA Company Profile

Peugeot SA is a holding company. The Company operates in three segments: the Automotive Division, covering the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands; the Automotive Equipment Division, corresponding to the Faurecia Group consisting of interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies, and the Finance Division, corresponding to the Banque PSA Finance Group (BPF), which provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands, and wholesale financing to the brands’ dealer networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.