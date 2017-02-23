Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Vetr Inc.

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) was downgraded by Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pepsico has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Shares of Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) opened at 109.41 on Tuesday. Pepsico has a 52-week low of $97.54 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm earned $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Pepsico had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pepsico will post $5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pepsico during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pepsico by 0.4% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Pepsico by 92.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in shares of Pepsico during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pepsico by 0.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

