People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Receives $16.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. FBR & Co raised shares of People’s United Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) opened at 19.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.83. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post $0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 43,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $829,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin T. Bottomley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,118 shares of company stock valued at $9,198,248 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 148.0% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in People’s United Financial by 226.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in People’s United Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in People’s United Financial by 432.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in People’s United Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc (People’s United) is the bank holding company for People’s United Bank, National Association (the Bank). The principal business of the Company is to provide, through the Bank and its subsidiaries, commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers.

