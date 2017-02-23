Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Receives $38.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEGA. Sidoti lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $70,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,501 shares of company stock valued at $94,667. Company insiders own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Pegasystems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 980,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after buying an additional 108,197 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $1,700,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. 42.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) opened at 41.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses and supports software applications for marketing, sales and onboarding, and customer service needs. The Company also offers software applications built on the Pega 7 platform. Its software is designed to assist clients in building, deploying, and evolving enterprise applications.

