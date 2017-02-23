Peel Hunt Downgrades Rathbone Brothers plc (RAT) to Add

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 2,450 ($30.53) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,350 ($29.28). Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers plc in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers plc in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.28) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers plc in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,290.20 ($28.53).

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) opened at 2263.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,105.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,914.22. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.08 billion. Rathbone Brothers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,577.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,329.00.

Rathbone Brothers plc Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc (Rathbone) is a United Kingdom-based provider of investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, professional intermediaries and trustees. The Company’s services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, pension advice and banking services.

