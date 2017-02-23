Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Receives $18.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Party City Holdco in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denver Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 77,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/party-city-holdco-inc-prty-receives-18-17-average-pt-from-brokerages.html.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) opened at 15.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.85. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc is a party goods retailer and supplier of decorated party goods. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.