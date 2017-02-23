Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) opened at 26.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

“Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/park-hotels-resorts-inc-pk-coverage-initiated-at-wells-fargo-company.html.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a $2.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, formerly Hilton Worldwide, Inc, is lodging real estate company. The Company has a portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Company operates through ownership segment. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 70 hotels and resorts with approximately 36,000 rooms located in the United States and international markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.