Pareteum Corp (TEUM) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 27th

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, February 27th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, February 24th.

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) opened at 0.107 on Thursday. Pareteum Corp has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $19.26 million.

About Pareteum Corp

Pareteum Corporation, formerly Elephant Talk Communications Corp., is an international provider of mobile networking software and services. The Company and its subsidiaries provide a mobility cloud platform, utilizing messaging and security solutions for the global mobile, mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), enterprise and Internet of things (IoT) markets.

