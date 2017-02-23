Pareteum Corp Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 27th (TEUM)

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, February 24th.

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) opened at 0.107 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. The firm’s market capitalization is $19.26 million. Pareteum Corp has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Pareteum Corp Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation, formerly Elephant Talk Communications Corp., is an international provider of mobile networking software and services. The Company and its subsidiaries provide a mobility cloud platform, utilizing messaging and security solutions for the global mobile, mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), enterprise and Internet of things (IoT) markets.

