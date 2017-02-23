Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paramount Group Inc (NASDAQ:PGRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paramount Group updated its FY17 guidance to $0.83-0.87 EPS.

Shares of Paramount Group (NASDAQ:PGRE) opened at 17.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

In related news, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $1,559,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,131,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,129,913.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Paramount Group by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 51,312 shares during the period. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,422,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Paramount Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 119,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 39,443 shares during the period.

“Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/paramount-group-inc-pgre-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-02-eps.html.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating, managing, acquiring and redeveloping Class A office properties in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, District of Columbia (DC) and San Francisco. The Company conducts its business primarily through Paramount Group Operating Partnership LP.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.