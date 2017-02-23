ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TSXV:TWM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Paradigm Capital in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TSXV:TWM) opened at 21.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $47.01.

“Paradigm Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/paradigm-capital-reiterates-buy-rating-for-proshares-ultrashort-russell2000-twm.html.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

