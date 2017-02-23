Vernalis plc (LON:VER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 142.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VER. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Vernalis plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.10) price target on shares of Vernalis plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vernalis plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 104 ($1.30) price target on shares of Vernalis plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vernalis plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 73.50 ($0.92).

Vernalis plc (LON:VER) opened at 26.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.29. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 140.76 million. Vernalis plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25.42 and a 52 week high of GBX 65.00.

“Panmure Gordon Reiterates Buy Rating for Vernalis plc (VER)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/panmure-gordon-reiterates-buy-rating-for-vernalis-plc-ver.html.

About Vernalis plc

Vernalis plc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial, which covers all areas relating to the commercial sale of pharmaceutical products, the manufacture and distribution directly related to that activity, and Research and Development, which includes all activities related to the research and development of pharmaceutical products for a range of medical disorders.

