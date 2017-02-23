Pandora Media, Inc. (P) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the Internet radio service’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pandora Media, Inc. operates as a provider of Internet radio in the United States. It provides services to traditional computers, smartphones, such as Android phones, Blackberry phones and the iPhone. When a listener enters a single song, artist, composer or genre to start a station, its mathematical algorithms combine the genes cataloged with individual and collective feedback to suggest songs and build personalized playlists. The Company also offers advertising solutions addressing advertising markets: online display, rich media and video, mobile and broadcast radio. Pandora Media, Inc., formerly known as Savage Beast Technologies Incorporated, is based in Oakland, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) opened at 12.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The company’s market capitalization is $3.05 billion. Pandora Media has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm earned $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pandora Media will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pandora Media news, EVP David Gerbitz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,188.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,230.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,221 shares of company stock valued at $898,384 in the last three months. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of P. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Pandora Media by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,127,360 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 305,560 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pandora Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,788,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pandora Media by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,767 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pandora Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. Finally, TCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pandora Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,881,000.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

