Scotiabank lowered shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) opened at 25.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company’s market cap is $3806.01 billion.

This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/pan-american-silver-corp-paas-downgraded-to-sector-perform-at-scotiabank.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.