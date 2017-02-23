Pacific Crest Initiates Coverage on GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Pacific Crest started coverage on shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.80.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) opened at 37.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $44.58.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $221,262.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,432.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Martin Coppola sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $648,687.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $136,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,675 shares of company stock worth $2,971,859.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in GrubHub by 3,273.0% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 947,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,751,000 after buying an additional 919,832 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter worth $27,186,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in GrubHub by 6.7% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,393,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,867,000 after buying an additional 587,561 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in GrubHub during the third quarter worth $15,533,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth $12,089,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc (Grubhub) is a provider of an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company connects more than 40,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 1,000 cities across the United States. For restaurants, Grubhub generates higher margin takeout orders at full menu prices.

