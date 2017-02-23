P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a paper manufacturing company that manufactures printing papers and tobacco and other specialty papers. The company sells its products throughout the United States and in a number of foreign countries. Most of the company’s printing paper products are directed at the uncoated free-sheet portion of the industry. The company’s tobacco and other specialty papers are used for cigarette manufacturing and other specialty uses such as the manufacture of playing cards, stamps, labels and surgical gowns. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLT. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) traded up 0.52% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. 124,359 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. P H Glatfelter has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.59.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. P H Glatfelter had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm earned $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLT. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,096,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,132,000 after buying an additional 268,159 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,462,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,827,000 after buying an additional 302,518 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,852,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,251,000 after buying an additional 171,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,021,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after buying an additional 65,767 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

