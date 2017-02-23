Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Overstock.com an industry rank of 225 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) opened at 18.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.84 million, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.57. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sam Noursalehi sold 3,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $55,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,041.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Holdings Ltd Fairfax sold 93,284 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,687,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,393,774 shares of company stock valued at $56,852,007. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at $164,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at $197,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Overstock.com by 54.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Overstock.com by 9.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 44.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/overstock-com-inc-ostk-given-average-recommendation-of-strong-buy-by-analysts.html.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc is an online retailer offering a range of merchandise, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, houseware, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products. The Company operates through two segments: direct business and partner business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.