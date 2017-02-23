Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

Maxim Group cut shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) opened at 10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $330.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.44 and a beta of 0.65. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,127.3% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 201,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 185,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,167,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc (Orchid) is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The Company’s business objective is to provide risk-adjusted total returns to its investors over the long term through a combination of capital appreciation and the payment of regular monthly distributions.

