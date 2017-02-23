ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $440.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas updated its FY17 guidance to $2.87-3.07 EPS.

Shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) opened at 64.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. ONE Gas has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $67.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

“ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/one-gas-inc-ogs-announces-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is an independent natural gas utility in the United States. The Company is a natural gas distributor in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company operates in one segment: regulated public utilities that deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and transportation customers.

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.