Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm earned $200.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) opened at 13.66 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $3.23 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

“Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/oasis-petroleum-inc-oas-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-04-eps.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 16.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,203,000 after buying an additional 498,629 shares during the period. TPH Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 14.3% in the third quarter. TPH Asset Management LLC now owns 2,301,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after buying an additional 288,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 231.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 282,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 197,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41,521 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 60.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,006,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,483,000 after buying an additional 1,126,850 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OAS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wunderlich upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties; Well Services, which performs completion services for the Company’s oil and natural gas wells operated by Oasis Petroleum North America LLC (OPNA), and Midstream Services, which performs salt water gathering and disposal and other midstream services for the Company’s oil and natural gas wells operated by OPNA.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.