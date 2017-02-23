Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) in a research note published on Monday. They currently have a GBX 76 ($0.95) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.72) target price on shares of Capital & Regional plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Capital & Regional plc to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 69 ($0.86) to GBX 66 ($0.82) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.93) target price on shares of Capital & Regional plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 69.20 ($0.86).

Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) opened at 59.00 on Monday. Capital & Regional plc has a 1-year low of GBX 43.58 and a 1-year high of GBX 66.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.38. The company’s market cap is GBX 412.85 million.

“Numis Securities Ltd Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capital & Regional plc (CAL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/numis-securities-ltd-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-capital-regional-plc-cal.html.

About Capital & Regional plc

Capital & Regional plc is a specialist real estate investment trust with a portfolio of in-town community shopping centers. The Company’s segments are Wholly-owned assets, Other UK Shopping Centres, Snozone and Group/Central. The Wholly-owned assets and Other UK Shopping Centres segments engage in the rental of investment properties.

