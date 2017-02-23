Jefferies Group LLC set a $52.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corp set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) opened at 48.09 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/nu-skin-enterprises-inc-nus-pt-set-at-52-00-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 57.96%.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Napierski sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system and ageLOC Tru Face Essence Ultra anti-aging skin care serum.

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.