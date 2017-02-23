NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “NRG Energy is gaining from its asset drop-down program that is in sync with its long- term growth strategy. NRG Energy’s cost saving measures, debt reduction plans and expansion of renewable operations should further drive growth. The company is on track to achieve cost savings of $400 million through 2017 through reduction in administrative, marketing and development expenses. The current rate of return from the company’s share is higher compared with the return from the broader industry in the last one year. However, stringent environmental regulations which can impact 15 of its coal-fired generation units, fluctuating weather conditions and intense competition in the power markets are headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NRG. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. raised NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America Corp lowered NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) opened at 16.83 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.31 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,482,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,457,000 after buying an additional 166,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,966,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,147,000 after buying an additional 648,116 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in NRG Energy by 223.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 743,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 513,394 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in NRG Energy by 247.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 581,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 414,229 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 394,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc (NRG) is an integrated power company that produces, sells and delivers energy, and energy products and services in various power markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include NRG Business, which includes power generation, the carbon capture business and energy services; NRG Home, which includes NRG Home Retail, which consists of residential retail services and products, and NRG Home Solar, which includes the installation and leasing of residential solar services; NRG Renew, which includes solar and wind assets, excluding those in the NRG Yield and NRG Home Solar segments; NRG Yield, and corporate activities.

