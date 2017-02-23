NOW Inc (DNOW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised NOW from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) opened at 19.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. The company’s market capitalization is $2.13 billion. NOW has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $23.53.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $538 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.83 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. NOW’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NOW will post ($0.44) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NOW by 49.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of NOW by 80.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 175,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG raised its stake in shares of NOW by 40.2% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 47,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 675,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 100,010 shares during the last quarter.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc (NOW) is a global distributor to energy and industrial markets. The Company operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. The Company operates through three segments: United States (U.S.), Canada and International. Through its network of over 300 locations across the world, it stocks and sells an offering of energy products, as well as a selection of products for industrial applications.

