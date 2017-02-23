Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings updated its Q1 guidance to $0.36 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) opened at 51.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $55.59.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-ltd-nclh-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 1,654.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. Its brands offer itineraries to over 510 destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii with a combined fleet of approximately 20 ships with over 45,000 Berths.

