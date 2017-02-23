Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Norwegian Cruise Line is a cruise line operator. It offers cruise itineraries in various locations, including destinations in the Caribbean, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Mexico, Alaska, Europe, Hawaii, New England, Central America, North Africa, and Scandinavia. The company markets its services primarily through retail/travel agents. Norwegian Cruise Line is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) opened at 51.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,902,000. Roystone Capital Management LP increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 437.0% in the fourth quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP now owns 1,721,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after buying an additional 1,401,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 9,900.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after buying an additional 1,345,581 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 132.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,218,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,389,000 after buying an additional 1,264,980 shares during the period. Finally, Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 6,137.7% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,020,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after buying an additional 1,004,000 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. Its brands offer itineraries to over 510 destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii with a combined fleet of approximately 20 ships with over 45,000 Berths.

