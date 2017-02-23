NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northwestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy is an investor-owned utility and one of the largest providers of electricity and natural gas in the northwest quadrant of the United States. NorthWestern was incorporated in Delaware in November 1923, and since has generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska through their energy division, NorthWestern Energy. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NorthWestern Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) opened at 57.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. NorthWestern Corporation has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. NorthWestern Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In other NorthWestern Corporation news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,011 shares of NorthWestern Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,638.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,960 shares in the company, valued at $7,595,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern Corporation by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in NorthWestern Corporation during the third quarter valued at $6,726,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in NorthWestern Corporation by 12.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 325,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 36,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern Corporation by 34.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NorthWestern Corporation by 16.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,828,000 after buying an additional 180,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Corporation

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company provides electricity and natural gas to over 701,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. It generates and distributes electricity in South Dakota; distributes natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska, and generates and distributes electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana.

