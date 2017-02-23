Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. RBC Capital Markets set a $59.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) opened at 45.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Meden sold 5,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Koppel sold 87,257 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $5,090,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,961 shares of company stock valued at $6,565,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 18.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes approximately 115 Nordstrom branded full-line stores in the United States and Nordstrom.com, approximately 167 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores, two Canada full-line stores, Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook, and other retail channels, including five Trunk Club showrooms and TrunkClub.com, its two Jeffrey boutiques and one clearance store that operates under the name Last Chance.

