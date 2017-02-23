Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nordstrom has underperformed the Zacks categorized sector in the last one year. The company’s presence in the consumer-driven apparel space, keeps it exposed to the risks of changing tastes, preferences and spending behavior of consumers. Also, stiff competition remains a threat to margins. Nonetheless, Nordstrom's strong brand image, amendments to operating model to generate cost savings, and continuous store expansion efforts remain its driving factors. The company’s progress on its 2020 strategy also bodes well. Further, we believe Nordstrom’s technological advancements; efforts to enhance supply-chain network and marketing endeavors should further its overall growth. Backed by these factors and a solid third quarter, the company also raised its fiscal 2016 view. However, estimates have been going down lately, ahead of the fourth-quarter earnings release. This again, raises concerns over Nordstrom's future performance.”

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. RBC Capital Markets set a $59.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) opened at 45.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Meden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel F. Little sold 19,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $1,174,752.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,961 shares of company stock valued at $6,565,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20,761.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,731,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,701,000 after buying an additional 2,718,233 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $62,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 26.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,294,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,779,000 after buying an additional 897,203 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,512.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 792,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,962,000 after buying an additional 742,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $28,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes approximately 115 Nordstrom branded full-line stores in the United States and Nordstrom.com, approximately 167 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores, two Canada full-line stores, Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook, and other retail channels, including five Trunk Club showrooms and TrunkClub.com, its two Jeffrey boutiques and one clearance store that operates under the name Last Chance.

