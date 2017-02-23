Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NAO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) is set to issue its Q4 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (NYSE:NAO) opened at 2.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company’s market cap is $47.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

About Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda)

Nordic American Offshore Limited (NAO) operates platform supply vessels (PSV). The Company owns approximately eight vessels. The Company operates in the offshore support vessel market segment. The Company has approximately two vessels under construction. The Company’s vessels operate in the North Sea in both the term and spot market.

