Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $9.61 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Maxim Group began coverage on Nordic American Tanker in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nordic American Tanker in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordic American Tanker from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) opened at 8.26 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $842.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm earned $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Carl Domino Inc increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 516.2% in the third quarter. Carl Domino Inc now owns 129,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 108,410 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 99.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. The Company owns approximately 26 vessels, including approximately two new buildings under construction, of approximately 156,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt) each. The Company’s Suezmaxes tankers can carry over one million barrels of oil.

