Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

NBLX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $39.00 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.91.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) opened at 49.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business earned $48.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.4333 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 237,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 152,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 2,288.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP is formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The Company focuses in the area of DJ Basin in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin within the Permian Basin in Texas. The Company’s segments include Gathering Systems; Fresh Water Delivery, and investments in white cliffs and other.

