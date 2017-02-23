Next Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NXCLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NEXT Co. Ltd provides real estate information services through sites HOME’S and Lifull. Lines of business includes Domestic Real Estate Information Services HOME’S, Services for Domestic Real Estate Companies, Overseas Business which includes Aggregation of real estate information and Portal service and other services. NEXT Co. Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Next Co. (NASDAQ:NXCLF) opened at 6.568 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.76 million and a P/E ratio of 32.196. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. Next Co. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $11.56.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/next-co-ltd-nxclf-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

