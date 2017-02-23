NewStar Financial, Inc. (NEWS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewStar Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NEWSTAR FINANCIAL INC is a specialized commercial finance company focused on meeting the complex financing needs of companies and private investors in the middle markets. The Company specializes in providing senior secured debt financing for the acquisition or recapitalization of mid-sized companies and commercial real estate. NewStar originates loans directly through a team of experienced, senior bankers organized around key industry and market segments. The Company targets ‘hold’ positions of up to $20 million and selectively underwrites or arranges larger transactions for syndication to other lenders. NewStar is headquartered in Boston, MA and has regional offices in Darien, CT, Chicago, IL, San Diego, CA, and Charleston, SC. “

Shares of NewStar Financial (NASDAQ:NEWS) opened at 9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. NewStar Financial has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $418.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.94.

NewStar Financial (NASDAQ:NEWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. NewStar Financial had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Equities analysts expect that NewStar Financial will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Bradley E. Cooper sold 13,246 shares of NewStar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $121,730.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWS. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NewStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,995,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NewStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NewStar Financial Company Profile

NewStar Financial, Inc (NewStar) is a commercial finance company with specialized lending platforms focused on meeting the financing needs of companies and private investors in the middle market. The Company and its wholly owned investment management subsidiary, NewStar Capital LLC, are registered investment advisors and provide asset management services to institutional investors.

