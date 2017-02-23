Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.38, but opened at $37.44. Newmont Mining Corporation shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 10,081,131 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Newmont Mining Corporation had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Newmont Mining Corporation’s payout ratio is -19.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. Vetr downgraded shares of Newmont Mining Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.23 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont Mining Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mackie upgraded shares of Newmont Mining Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont Mining Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

In other news, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $53,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,259.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 39.6% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Newmont Mining Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,332,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont Mining Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 854,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont Mining Corporation by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Mining Corporation by 4.3% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 120,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. The company’s market capitalization is $19.11 billion.

About Newmont Mining Corporation

Newmont Mining Corporation is a global mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana and Suriname. Its segments are North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

