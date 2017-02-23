Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business earned $415 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.74 million. Newfield Exploration Company had a negative net margin of 134.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) opened at 39.07 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.71 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. Newfield Exploration Company has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFX shares. KLR Group raised their price target on shares of Newfield Exploration Company to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.08 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

In related news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company by 203.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Dreman Value Management L L C bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company by 51.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newfield Exploration Company Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are focused primarily on large scale, onshore liquids-rich resource plays in the United States. Its segments are the United States and China.

